Orlando Gay Chorus welcomes new artistic director

(Photo courtesy Orlando Gay Chorus and Dr. L. Fabián González)

ORLANDO | The Orlando Gay Chorus has welcomed Dr. L. Fabián González as its newest artistic director. González is the organization’s 13th artistic director, with 36 years of music excellence.

González graduated from Louisiana State University, then moved to Puerto Rico to start his career before returning to the United States. González has worked with all sorts of choruses, including children’s, collegiate, opera and symphonic.

Some of his experience includes being the Assistant Conductor of the Master Chorale in Tampa Bay, working with choral programs in Florida, Louisiana and Puerto Rico and teaching choral conducting at LSU. Alongside choir work, González holds a degree in journalism and law and is a licensed attorney in Puerto Rico.

“In OGC, I have found my professional home where I can grow my roots both as a musician and an ally to the LGBTQ+ community,” Dr. González says. “I am committed to contributing to Florida’s vibrant musical community and look forward to bringing my expertise and passion for choral excellence to the Orlando Gay Chorus.”

González and his husband, Raúl Eduardo, live in Tampa alongside their Peruvian Inca Orchid dog, Pedro. Having met in 2015 and getting married in 2022, the couple spends their free time going to the dog beach, camping, and watching Drag Race.

González begins his new position alongside Associate Artistic Director Jenny Cate Hodil and principal accompanist Sue Glerum.

His debut performance will begin with OGC’s holiday performance, “Gay on a SLAY,” with showings starting Dec. 6 at the Ritz Theatre Sanford and Dec. 19-20 at Plaza Live.

Orlando Gay Chorus aims to create a community that affirms diversity through the performing arts and to create impactful change in the community as a proactive force for equity, inclusion, and authenticity, according to OGC’s website.

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