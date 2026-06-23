PHOTOS: Tampa Bay Rays hold 2026 Pride Night

ST. PETERSBURG | The Tampa Bay Rays held their 20th Pride Night June 20, losing 4-3 against the Washington Nationals but welcoming LGBTQ+ and ally fans back to Tropicana Field after extensive repairs.

The venue reopened in April after significant damage from Hurricane Milton. The team played their 2025 home games at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, where they honored the late Major League Baseball trailblazer Billy Bean with a new scholarship last year.

The Billy Bean Scholarship was established in partnership with the Hillsborough and Pinellas County Education Foundations to honor the advocate’s work. Bean, who regularly collaborated with the Rays, told Watermark Out News in 2016 that his role as MLB’s senior vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion had “been really embraced by baseball.”

Bean’s mother Linda Kovac was in attendance to help present this year’s recipient with $10,000. The student shared her appreciation and will utilize the funds to continue her studies locally.

Rays fans were able to purchase special Pride packages ahead of the game, tickets that included a special Pride snapback. Fans filled the stands and recently renovated suites to showcase their Pride.

“Thank you Tampa Bay Rays for hosting the Pride Game yesterday,” the Suncoast Softball League shared June 21. “We sold over 100 tickets this year! We also got to meet Billy Bean’s mother during the game.”

St Pete Pride, set to wrap its 24th annual celebration this month, also thanked the team for their support. The organization noted “fans from across the region came together to celebrate LGBTQ+ visibility, inclusion, and community.”

“As Pride Weekend approaches, moments like these are a reminder that our community is strong, vibrant, and present in every corner of Tampa Bay,” they continued. “Thank you to the Tampa Bay Rays for helping create a space where everyone could feel welcomed, celebrated, and seen.”

Watermark Out News attended this year’s game. View our photos below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent

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