Tampa Police officer arrested on charges of sexual activity with a minor

Jonathan Darling. (Photo via the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

TAMPA | The Tampa Police Department announced the arrest of Jonathan Darling June 15 after an investigation assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Squad.

Officials said Darling, 32, has been charged with Unlawful Sexual Activity with a Minor, Use of a Two-Way Communications Device and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, a 16-year-old male. He was hired by TPD in 2019 and relieved of duties upon his arrest.

ICAC began their investigation into Darling after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children May 15. Officials confirmed the victim’s age May 26 and placed the former officer on an administrative leave.

Their investigation found evidence he met the victim “through an adult location-based social and dating app.”

“Electronic evidence uncovered during the investigation revealed ongoing monetary transactions and digital communications between Darling and the minor between December 2025 and March 2026,” TPD shared. “These communications involved explicit photographs of the victim, discussions of sexual activity, travel arrangements, and the purchase of marijuana for the victim.

“Forensic evidence gathered during the investigation also revealed messages between Darling and a third party regarding the purchase of marijuana and setting up the delivery to the victim at Darling’s residence,” their release continued. Darling was arrested June 15 at his home without incident, where he was transported to Orient Road Jail.

“When you wear our badge, you are held to the highest standard of public trust,” TPD Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “This individual shattered that standard and dishonored the dedicated officers who serve our community with integrity every day.

“Our priority is the safety and well-being of the victim in this case,” he added. “This agency will never tolerate behavior that exploits the vulnerable or betrays the public trust.”

TPD noted the investigation is ongoing pending the completion of the department’s disciplinary process.

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