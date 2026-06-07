PHOTOS: Bear Jamboree presents Bearchella pool party

(Photo by Caitlin Sause)

ORLANDO | One Magical Weekend’s “sister” event, Bear Jamboree, hosted its pool party, Bearchella on June 6 at Crowne Plaza Orlando Lake Buena Vista.

One Magical Weekend began as a Florida Pride-side celebration at Walt Disney World and has grown into a multi-day offering of LGBTQ+ events. What started as a celebration of pride has evolved into a beloved tradition that continues to expand with DJ lineups and immersive entertainment.

One Magical Weekend is until June 8. Bear Jamboree will be at the Crowne Plaza Orlando Lake Buena Vista, located at 8686 Palm Pkwy in Orlando.

Watermark Out News attended Bearchella. View our photos below.

Photos by Caitlin Sause.

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