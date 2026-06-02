PHOTOS: Orlando reveals Pulse nightclub artifacts ahead of 10-year anniversary

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | The City of Orlando invited media to a confidential location June 2, where the artifacts from the Pulse nightclub are stored in a controlled condition warehouse.

Also stored in the warehouse are items the city received and preserved immediately after the tragedy. As the 10-year mark since the tragedy approaches, the city says it is committed to transparency.

Items were stored in custom crates inside the storage warehouse, including crates that held the main dance floor chandelier, the front door, building numbers, posters in the club and the Pulse sign. Some of the items will be for later display as part of the permanent memorial.

Items on display were laid out on individual tables with news articles, international condolence cards, a large Pulse ribbon and other mementos. Some of the condolence notes came from the United Kingdom Royal Family, Dublin city, Amsterdam, Sydney, Boston and Canada.

Some of the momentos were originally displayed at City Hall after the tragedy, including a paper link of colorful ribbons with handwritten notes, a large rainbow ribbon from California and coloured wooden stars with messages.

The artifacts stored within this area were carefully curated, transported and preserved to maintain the controlled conditions, the city says. Access is limited to protect the integrity, security and preservation of the artifacts.

For more information about the permanent memorial and city events in Orlando, visit PulseOrlando.com.

Watermark Out News was present at the warehouse. View our photos below.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.

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