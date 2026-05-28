PFLAG on the Page: Bloating and Boundaries

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Dear PFLAG Tampa,

Lately my life feels cluttered and frantic and I feel emotionally bloated. Not broken, just full in a way that feels uncomfortable and hard to manage. How do I begin to tone down the madness?



Sincerely,

Overwhelmed in Tampa

Overwhelmed in Tampa, you are not alone. I know what you mean by emotionally bloated, that feeling when everything feels like too much. The phone will not stop buzzing. The news is heavy. Work needs more from you. Family needs more from you. A friend needs a response. A community issue needs attention.

Your calendar says you can technically fit it all in, but your body is telling a different story. That is real.

Most of us know what to do when our bodies feel bloated. We loosen our waistband, drink some water, take a walk and think about what we consumed and whether it agreed with us. We do not always give ourselves the same care when our lives feel bloated.

For LGBTQ+ people, our families and those who love us, stepping back from the noise can feel complicated. There is always another debate about our rights, another ugly comment section or another reason to feel like we have to stay alert, informed and ready.

I want to be clear: staying informed, advocacy, voting and showing up matters. But there is a difference between being informed and being consumed.

Start by turning down what is coming in. Pick one or two trusted news sources and let that be enough for the day. Turn off alerts that do not need immediate access to your peace. Mute accounts that keep you in a constant state of alarm. Let your phone charge somewhere other than your hand for a while.

Then look at your relationships. This can be harder because they come with history, holidays, birthdays, memories, guilt, obligation and love. Not every draining relationship is dramatic. Sometimes it is subtle. It is the person who always needs you but is rarely available when you need support. It is the conversation that makes you shrink before you even walk into it.

It is the relationship where you constantly explain yourself and still leave feeling misunderstood.

You do not have to call every difficult person toxic. People are complicated, friendships change and community work can be messy. Still, you are allowed to ask honest questions:

Who makes me feel safe? Who makes me feel smaller? Who celebrates me when I grow? Who only values me when I am useful?

Those questions are not cruel. They’re clarifying. A boundary does not have to be a slammed door. Sometimes it is a shorter phone call, a slower response or a visit you end before you are completely drained.

Boundaries are not punishments. They are how peace gets instructions. They tell the people in our lives where love can continue without resentment taking over.

Then there is the relationship we often neglect the most: the one we have with ourselves. Showing up for yourself may mean saying no without overexplaining. It may mean resting before your body forces you to. It may mean making the appointment, attending the support meeting or telling the truth when someone asks how you are doing. It may also mean choosing a quiet night at home and not apologizing for needing it.

Rest can feel almost suspicious. We can start to confuse exhaustion with commitment or constant availability for love. But we are not machines. We are people, and people need space.

One question I have found helpful is simple: Do I have the capacity to do this with care?

Capacity is about more than time. It is about energy, attention, patience and emotional availability. Sometimes your calendar says yes, but your spirit says no. Listen to that.

If you do not have the capacity, practice saying it: “I cannot commit to that right now.” “I need to sit this one out.” That is enough. No closing argument required.

We also have to stop treating every feeling like an emergency. Some discomfort is just information. It may be telling you that you need rest or that a conversation is overdue. It may be telling you that an old version of your life no longer fits.

Pause before you react. Take the walk. Drink the water. Sit in the quiet. Write the text before you send it. Let the first wave pass before making a permanent decision from a temporary feeling. Small resets count too!

The truth is, there is work either way. Boundaries take work, but so does resentment. Healing takes work, but so does repeating the same pattern. Honest conversations take work, but so does managing the fallout of everything left unsaid. Choosing yourself can feel uncomfortable, but abandoning yourself to keep the peace has a cost too.

There is no perfect way to declutter a life. You may still overcommit, read one too many headlines or answer the text that should have waited until morning. That is part of being human. But relief does not always require a dramatic life overhaul. Sometimes it starts with one boundary. Sometimes it starts with one decision to stop swallowing what was never meant to nourish you.

You deserve a life with room for joy and steadiness. You deserve to care about the world without being crushed by it. So tone down the madness where you can. Turn off the noise for a while. Check in with your people. Check in with yourself. Choose the work that leads toward freedom.

And when you need community, come find us. There is a chair for you at PFLAG Tampa.

In solidarity,

Trevor Rosine, PFLAG Tampa President

Trevor Rosine is a Tampa native and dedicated human rights advocate who serves as president of PFLAG Tampa and more. Visit PFLAGTampa.org for more information.