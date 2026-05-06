‘Oh, Mary!’ to make Florida premiere in Tampa

(Graphic via the “Oh, Mary!” Facebook.)

TAMPA | Broadway sensation “Oh, Mary!” will launch its North American tour this Fall, holding its Florida premiere at Tampa’s Straz Center for the Performing Arts April 6-11, 2027.

Penned by Cole Escola, the first out nonbinary performer to win an acting Tony for a play, the “uproariously dark comedy” follows “a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

“Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot,” its synopsis continues. LGBTQ+ icons like Tituss Burgess, Jinkx Monsoon and John Cameron Mitchell have followed Escola in the titular role, currently occupied by “SNL” alum Maya Rudolph on Broadway.

“Did you hear that, Mother? We’re moving across America!” the show announced its full route April 29. “Mary Todd Lincoln is touring the nation beginning Fall 2026. Full route just announced.”

The Tampa stop for “Oh, Mary!” is a part of the Straz’s 2026-2027 Bank of America Broadway season, nine shows including “Death Becomes Her” and “Wicked” along with the Florida premiere and encore engagements of favorites like “Hamilton.” It was announced in March.

“From beloved audience favorites to award-winning new productions, this season reflects the creativity, energy and artistry that make Broadway so special,” said Straz Center President and CEO Greg Holland. “Whether returning to experience a longtime favorite or discovering something new, audiences will find performances that inspire, entertain and bring us together. We look forward to experiencing it with you.”

Tickets to “Oh, Mary!” in Tampa are currently available for season ticket holders and will go on sale to the public at a later date. Casting and additional details are expected in the months to come.

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