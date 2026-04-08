Florida legislators endorse Samuel Vilchez Santiago for House District 43

Samuel Vilchez Santiago at a press conference on Jan. 6. (Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | Samuel Vilchez Santiago, who’s campaigning to succeed Rep. Johanna López‘s seat in Florida House District 43, has garnered endorsements from 26 state legislators as the first quarter of his campaign comes to a close.

His new endorsements from the Florida Democratic legislative delegation include Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Lori Berman, House Democratic Leader Rep. Fentrice Driskell, Rep. Dan Daley, Sen. Tina Polsky, Rep. Lindsay Cross, Sen. Shevrin Jones, Rep. Angie Nixon and former City of Kissimmee Mayor Rep. José Álvarez.

“Samuel Vilchez Santiago is exactly the kind of leader Florida needs in our Democratic Caucus right now,” Driskell stated in a press release. “He understands the real challenges families across our state are facing, from rising costs to attacks on our public schools and fundamental freedoms, and he has the drive to fight for meaningful, people-centered solutions. I’m confident he will be a strong, effective voice in Tallahassee for a healthy, prosperous, and safe future for all.”

Vilchez had previously received endorsements from local leaders in the earlier weeks of his campaign, including Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, Sen. LaVon Bracy Davis, Rep. RaShon Young, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

Vilchez Santiago, a Princeton University and Colonial High School graduate, has spent more than a decade of his career focusing on civic engagement, immigrant rights and voting rights. His campaign has raised more than $55,000 in its first two weeks.

“I’m incredibly grateful and humbled to have the support and trust of so many leaders across Florida,” Vilchez Santiago said in a press release. “This level of support shows just how serious and strong our campaign is, and the broad coalition we’re building to win. I’m ready to get to work in Tallahassee, fighting for working families, strengthening our public schools, and making sure every family has the opportunity to succeed, while serving as a collaborative partner within the Democratic Caucus to advance real results for our communities.”

For more information, visit SamuelForFlorida.com.

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