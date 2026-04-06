Orlando’s Myki Meeks to compete on ‘Drag Race’ finale

Myki Meeks on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” (Photo by Jordin Althaus © 2026 World of Wonder.)

ORLANDO | Orlando entertainer Myki Meeks will compete in the season 18 finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” scheduled to air April 17 on MTV.

Additional “RuPaul’s Drag Race” spoilers follow.

Three queens remain after last week’s episode: Nini Coco, Darlene Mitchell and local favorite Meeks. The winners of the “Good Morning, B*tches!” challenge were Meeks and Mitchell for their snarky banter and humor. The queens split the cash tip and were guaranteed a stop in the grand finale.

In the bottom two were Coco and Juicy Love Dion, who lip-synced to Chappell Roan’s “Super Graphic Ultra Model Girl.”

“Drag Race” officially launched the social media campaigns for each member of season 18’s Top 3 April 4.

“Do you want Myki Meeks to snatch the crown?” they asked. “Use #TeamMykiMeeks to let your voice be heard!”

Watermark Out News spoke with Meeks at the beginning of the season. Read our interview with the entertainer here.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on MTV. Follow Myki Meeks @Myki.Meeks for information about local appearances and more.