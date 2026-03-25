Florida Film Festival marks 35th year with 160+ films

Enzian Theater during the Florida Film Festival (Photo courtesy FFF)

MAITLAND, Fla. | The Florida Film Festival is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year from April 10-19 at Enzian Theater, featuring over 160 current, independent and international films from a diverse pool of filmmakers.

Tickets and passes are now available. This year’s festival lineup includes more than 160 films from 31 different countries.

The FFF program features queer-centric films and documentaries, including recent films like Maggie Brill’s “All at Once,” Isabella Sullivan’s “Drag Me to Church” and Michael Borrelli’s “The Last Day of Byron Bray.”

“The Last Day of Byron Bray,” enters the FFF as part of the Narrative Shorts Competition. The story centers Byron, a 92-year-old gay man who has a dream alluding to his death and attempts to impart some final wisdom on his friend Mike, who is younger than him by five decades.

Sullivan’s “Drag Me to Church” is a short documentary that follows a gay Lutheran pastor in Atlanta who throws a drag service to commemorate Stonewall, with some expected community fallout.

The FFF is selling four different passes for this year’s festival, which include access to various special events, single admission to all film screenings and a 20% discount on all vintage FFF merchandise. Festival passes start at $125.

General screening tickets start at $13, and ticket prices may vary depending on the screening or event. A $2-10 ticket processing fee applies to all screenings unless the ticket is being reserved with a festival pass.

For more details on tickets and passes, visit FloridaFilmFestival.com.

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