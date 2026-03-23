‘Love Is Love’ brings high-energy cabaret to Anthem Orlando

(Photo via LoveIsLove.live)

ORLANDO | AKA Cabaret will present “Love Is Love,” a high-energy live cabaret production celebrating love in all its forms through musical, sharp comedy and unapologetically bold performance March 26, 28 and 29 at Anthem Orlando.

Guiding the evening is host Daisy Dior, whose quick wit, polished glamour and electric stage presence will keep the night playful, personal and hilariously unpredictable.

Ryan Swisher, playing drag persona Daisy Dior, says the point of “Love is Love” is to highlight the LGBTQ+ community and encourage the expression of love, no matter who they love.

“We want to highlight how it’s something that everyone should be able to express and should be able to celebrate,” Swisher shares. “No matter where they come from, or what their love is, or who they love.”

Daniel Perez, producer of “Love is Love,” agrees. He says it spans more than just romantic love.

“It’s loving your neighbor, loving those who you work with, loving the atmosphere, loving society, your community and being able to showcase that love and bring everybody together with just the purpose of love,” Perez says.

The show features powerhouse vocalists Mimi Batista and Cesar De La Rosa, whose rich tone and commanding presence move effortlessly from heartfelt ballads to high-energy pop anthems, alongside violinist Peter Vawter, who will accompany their vocals.

Swisher says that this performance will showcase a multitude of Orlando talents across various performance types and disciplines, showing the audience all of the talent the city has to offer.

“I think a lot of people forget how much talent is in Orlando, and it’s not just drag, it’s the singing, it’s the instruments, it’s the dance, it’s the production, the theater, even down to the DJs lighting like there’s just so much talent in this city,” Swisher explains.

Audiences can expect reimagined performances from iconic artists like Elton John, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Kim Petras and more. With live vocals, inventive arrangements and comedy woven throughout, Love Is Love will create an immersive experience where the music is live, the laughs are loud and love takes center stage.

Swisher says that through his performance as Daisy Dior, he wants people to escape into the show and forget their worries, even if it’s just a five-minute song. He wants the audience to forget their struggles and let Dior be that distraction.

Swisher says he also uses the persona for himself, allowing it to be his distraction from day-to-day anxieties and struggles. He hopes to offer the audience that same relief, to let their anxieties disappear for a moment and bring light and life to the room.

“I’m going to escape into that moment for the time during the show, and it will allow the audience to have a moment of ‘we’re going to be all right,” Swisher shares. “We’re going to get through this. We’re going to enjoy the night. We’re going to be with our friends. We’re going to be with the community and just enjoy ourselves.”

Having produced and creatively directed multiple shows and performances, Perez says he has been wanting to run a show, specifically a cabaret, about queer love for a long time, but had trouble narrowing it down because of how vast and overwhelming love can be.

“I was walking down this street, and I saw, ‘love is love’ on a sign,” Perez says. “And I was like, oh my gosh, that’s such a wonderful, beautiful angle to take this.”

Perez says that every night of the show will be slightly different, pulling audiences into the performance through theatrical connection.

“With ‘Love Is Love,’ we wanted to create more than a cabaret — we wanted to create a shared experience,” Perez says. “’Love Is Love’ embodies a vision of live entertainment that is theatrical, elevated, and emotionally resonant, with fantastic music, captivating performers, and a show that evolves moment by moment with the audience. It’s immersive, it’s celebratory and it’s designed to leave people feeling connected.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit LoveIsLove.live.

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