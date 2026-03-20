Queer Asian Museum opening in St. Petersburg

(Graphic courtesy Queer Asian Museum.)

ST. PETERSBURG | SilkPride will open its Queer Asian Museum in the Edge District March 21 at 3:21 p.m., inviting supporters on a “journey we start together” virtually or in person.

QAM is billed as “St. Pete’s first — and the world’s first — museum dedicated to queer Asian identity, culture, and diaspora through art and history.” The space is the physical realization of SilkPride Founder Leo Andersen’s conservation work, which began in 2023.

The organization officially became a nonprofit last year. It now boasts a collection of over 2,000 items, efforts that began when two queer nonprofits were forced to close in China.

LGBTQ+ advocates sought help from Andersen, a Hebei native now living in Tampa Bay. He has vowed to return all items once these groups can reopen and thrive.

“QAM is a community-led living museum, built on a principle we believe may be unique in the world: ‘Collect to Return,’” Andersen explains. “When we preserve materials from closed LGBTQ+ centers or paused initiatives, we hold them in trust — not forever. When those spaces come back, the history goes back with them. Because the best way to preserve a community’s memory is to pass it on alive.”

The museum is “intentionally intimate” at 1,000 square feet. It will open with around 50 artifacts and 100 books “because these stories deserve to be experienced up close, not lost in scale.”

Andersen calls the items “just a fraction of what’s been preserved — and what’s still at risk of disappearing.” The collection includes what SilkPride believes to be “the only surviving copies” of early LGBTQ+ magazines published in China and “the first official LGBTQ-themed postcard.”

Andersen notes the items “shouldn’t even still exist, given the level of erasure they’ve survived.” He also calls them more than “just artifacts — they’re proof that queer life has always been celebrated, even when systems tried to erase it.”

They’re a part of QAM’s debut exhibition, “3 Decades in 3 Months,” which will display Fridays through Sundays rom 10 a.m.-7 p.m. The opening celebration will feature music from Raffy Bleu, catering from Hawkers Asian Street Food, representatives from the Edge District and City of St. Petersburg as well as a presentation from Andersen and the SilkPride board.

The body includes the founder of Taipei Pride, a project manager from the Harvard Human Rights Center and Li Tingting. The advocate is a part of China’s “Feminist Five” and the founder of the Asian Rainbow Chorus.

Andersen says they will be “actively expanding” to meet demand. Future plans include opening QAM throughout April to test new ideas and host events.

Those who wish to support their efforts can “sponsor an artifact” through membership for $20 per month or $200 per year. This allows supporters to “become part of the story.”

“Your name is credited alongside the artifacts you are supporting in physical and digital exhibitions,” Andersen explains, adding that items can be borrowed for personal or community events. “This museum exists because people … choose to participate, not just observe.”

He adds that St. Petersburg was the ideal location because the city is “creative, queer and community driven.”

“We’re here for visibility, audibility and possibility,” Andersen says. “This space allows us to build a micro-ecosystem where queer Asian stories aren’t just displayed — they’re activated, shared, and expanded in a city we already live in and love.”

Read more about the official opening below: View this post on Instagram

SilkPride’s Queer Asian Museum is located at 1006 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg. For more information about SilkPride and QAM, visit SilkPride.org and QueerAsianMuseum.org.

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