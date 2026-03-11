Jennifer Webb elected to Gulfport City Council

Jennifer Webb (front L) with supporters March 10. (Photo via Equality Florida Action PAC’s Facebook.)

GULFPORT, Fla. | Jennifer Webb won her race to represent Ward 3 on the Gulfport City Council March 10, marking the local trailblazer’s return to public office.

Webb faced off against Keri Nelson in the race, a public administration professional. According to election night returns from the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections, Webb received 71.27% of the vote to Nelson’s 28.73%, or 1,908 votes to 769.

Webb became the first openly LGBTQ+ woman elected to the Florida Legislature in 2018 and served the former House District 69 for two years. In the years since she has remained involved in local politics as well as worked in the private sector.

“You deserve someone who cherishes our community enough to show up, who appreciates our city enough to insist on transparency and accountability, and who loves all of our neighbors enough to live and let live,” Webb’s campaign website reads.

“As a committed Gulfport resident since college (Go Bulls!), I have done just this,” it continues. “… we have lived our community’s highs and lows together.”

Webb added that she was running to “stand up for our hardworking neighbors, champion the final leg of our recovery, and provide a pathway into our future that works for those who have been here for 30 years and those who have been here for 30 months. You can count on me to engage our community, connect people and protect your best interests.”

The Florida Democratic Party was among those to congratulate Webb.

“We want to congratulate Jennifer Webb on her win in the Gulfport City Council Ward 3 race!” they shared. “We know you will continue to represent your community well and fight for a Florida we can all afford.”

Equality Florida Action PAC, which endorsed Webb and attended her victory party, also weighed in.

“As an out and proud member of our LGBTQ community and a former state representative, Jennifer Webb brings experience and a deep commitment to equality for all,” they shared.

Reflecting on her historic term in the Florida House, Webb shared in 2020 that she has no “failure of imagination when it comes to how to serve the people of Florida.” She’ll be sworn in as a Gulfport City Councilmember this month.

Watermark Out News has reached out to Webb for additional comment and will update this story should it be received.

For more information about Jennifer Webb, visit JenniferWebbForFlorida.com.

