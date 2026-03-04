Orlando Otters respond to USA Rugby eligibility policy limiting trans women’s participation

(Photo via Orlando Otters RFC’s Facebook)

ORLANDO | Orlando’s first inclusive LGBTQ+ rugby football team, the Orlando Otters, has responded following USA Rugby’s update to its competition eligibility policy.

The statement from the Otters, shared via social media Feb. 27, acknowledges the policy updates limitations of transgender women’s participation in rugby matches, as part of its compliance with federal governance.

“The Orlando Otters want to state this plainly: policies that exclude athletes because of their gender identity are discriminatory,” the Otters’ statement reads. “Trans athletes are part of this sport, and they are part of our family. They will always have a place with the Otters.”

The policy update statement from USA Rugby cites United States Executive Order 14201, following the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee determination that it would apply to all national governing bodies.

The Otters concluded with confirmation of their commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusivity, including transgender players.

“You are not on the margins of this team; you are central to who we are,” the post states. “Our foundation is built on community, respect, and pride, and we will continue to advocate for your right to compete, to belong, and to be celebrated.”

Read their full statement below:

