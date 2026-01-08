Mulan’s Corner: My Trans State of Mind

Let me start by saying: Happy New Year. As we roll into a new year, I find it necessary — almost sacred — to pause and reflect on 2025 through my Trans State of Mind. It was a year many believed was meant to break the trans community apart.

A year shaped by harmful legislation, new policies and relentless attacks on our existence. But instead of tearing us down, 2025 did something powerful: IT BROUGHT US TOGETHER EVEN MORE!

From the outside looking in, one might assume that with all the laws and policies pushed forward in 2025, trans people would retreat, hide or become silent. That assumption could not be further from the truth. We stayed visible. We stayed loud.

We stayed on the front lines, fighting every step of the way for our dignity, our safety and our right to simply exist. Resistance became routine and survival became collective.

What 2025 made crystal clear is this: collaboration is not optional, it is essential. Collaboration has been the key to our survival, and I truly believe it is how we will continue to make it through 2026 and beyond. I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again: it takes a village to keep grassroots organizations alive, especially trans-led grassroots organizations. When systems fail us and they often do we turn to each other.

My organization, Divas in Dialogue, experienced significant funding cuts in 2025. Like so many community-based organizations, we felt the financial strain deeply. There were moments of uncertainty, moments where continuing the work felt overwhelming. But what carried us through was community. Because of the support of local organizations like Crew Health, Miracle of Love Inc., Pineapple Healthcare, QLatinx and Harmony Healthcare, we were able to accomplish so much despite those setbacks.

Through our collaboration with Miracle of Love Inc., we were able to provide a safe, affirming drop-in space for the community. This space was more than just four walls; it was a lifeline. Folks had access to HIV and STI testing, PrEP and PEP, hormone replacement therapy resources, name change assistance and housing opportunities. In a time when access to care is being stripped away, creating spaces where trans people feel seen and supported is an act of resistance.

Our partnership with Crew Health allowed us to house over 12 individuals this year through our HIP program (Housing Is Prevention). That phrase is not just a slogan; it is a truth backed by lived experience. Stable housing saves lives. Housing reduces risk. Housing restores dignity. Watching community members move from survival mode into stability reminds us why this work matters so deeply.

QLatinx helped feed countless community members with hot meals throughout the year. Food insecurity remains a silent crisis in many marginalized communities, including our own. A hot meal may seem simple, but for someone navigating unemployment, housing instability, or discrimination, it can mean everything. Nourishment is care, and care is power.

Through our partnership with Pineapple Healthcare, we were able to place over 10 trans individuals into the workforce through our 2025 learning cohort. Employment is about more than income, it’s about confidence, autonomy and opportunity. Watching trans people gain skills, enter professional spaces and begin to imagine new futures for themselves was one of the most rewarding parts of the year.

Harmony Healthcare partnered with us to “Arm the Dolls” through educational safety classes and equipment. In a world where violence against trans women—especially Black trans women — remains alarmingly high, providing tools for safety is both heartbreaking and necessary. These classes were not about fear; they were about empowerment, awareness and survival.

Without these collaborations, 2025 would not have been as successful as it was. These partnerships showed us what is possible when we work together instead of in silos. They reminded us that even when funding dries up, community can fill the gap. Even when policies fail us, people won’t.

As we step into this new year, I encourage everyone to reflect on their New Year’s resolutions. Alongside goals of personal growth, financial stability, or wellness, I challenge you to add one more: support your local organizations. Donate if you can. Volunteer if you’re able. Share their work. Show up. Be visible for your community.

That is my call to action. Because the truth is, our survival has never been about doing it alone. It has always been about us standing together, lifting each other up and refusing to disappear. That is my Trans State of Mind, and it’s the energy I’m carrying into the new year.

Mulan Montrese Williams is the founder of Divas in Dialogue, a groundbreaking organization supporting the TLGB+ community but always putting the T first. Living authentically as a Black trans woman with 20 years of advocacy, Mulan has dedicated her life to uplifting her community through education, outreach and empowerment. She’s a force for change, proving every day that resilience and love can transform lives.

