Amanda Lepore to headline Cocktail’s New Year’s Eve bash in St. Petersburg

(Graphic via Cocktail)

ST. PETERSBURG | LGBTQ+ icon Amanda Lepore will headline “Space Sluts Save The World,” Cocktail’s “out of this world” New Year’s Eve bash.

“2025 didn’t look so good on Planet Earth, forcing extraterrestrial beings to crash land at COCKtail and save the gays!” the venue shares. “Green, gaggy and snatched to the gods, aliens of all kinds are bending cosmic laws to bring fabulosity and fierceness back to our planet on New Year’s Eve.”

Billed as “a multi-talented model, singer, performance artist and socialite who became a major figure in New York City nightlife in the 1990s,” Lepore is known for her “distinct aesthetic and involvement in projects by photographer David LaChapelle.” She is also a recording artist and will perform original songs before midnight at The Wet Spot.

Festivities officially begin Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. In addition to Lepore, Cocktail’s “own Martian mistress” Adriana Sparkle will once again descend from the complex for the venue’s annual Cock & Sparkle Drop, which will feature a complimentary champagne toast.

The New Year’s celebration will also carry over into The Ball, which will be “transformed by alien-kind into Club Uranus,” organizers say. Celebrants can expect “sexy alien gogo dancers,” craft cocktails and more.

Entry is free but VIP options are available, including meet and greets with Lepore.

For more information about Cocktail and this year's New Year's Eve party, visit CocktailStPete.com/NYE-2026.

