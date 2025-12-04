Puerto Rico’s largest LGBTQ+ organization struggling amid federal funding cuts

(Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

A loss of federal funds has forced Puerto Rico’s largest LGBTQ organization to scale back its work on the island.

Waves Ahead earlier this year lost upwards of $200,000 for a restorative justice program that the Justice Department funded through a three-year grant.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has also rescinded a $170,000 annual grant that Waves Ahead used to sustain Soraya’s House, a transitional housing program for LGBTQ people in Cabo Rojo, a municipality in Puerto Rico’s southwest coast. Puerto Rico’s Women’s Advocate Office, known by the acronym OPM, earlier this year also denied Waves Ahead’s application to receive more funding for its work to combat anti-LGBTQ violence.

OPM distributes STOP (Services, Training, Officers, and Prosecutors) Violence Against Women Formula Program funds it receives from the Justice Department to grant recipients in Puerto Rico.

Waves Ahead Executive Director Wilfred Labiosa during an interview with El Nuevo Día, a Puerto Rican newspaper, last month said his organization between October 2023 and January 2025 received more than $110,000 from OPM. (The Trump-Vance administration took office on Jan. 20. Puerto Rico Gov. Jenniffer González Colón, a Republican who supports President Donald Trump, took office on Jan. 2.)

Labiosa during an interview with the Washington Blade said Waves Ahead has lost 60 percent of its total budget.

The cuts have forced Waves Ahead to close its community center in Loíza, a municipality that is roughly 20 miles east of San Juan, the Puerto Rican capital. Waves Ahead has also had to curtail its restorative justice program that it operates with the Puerto Rico Cultural Center in Chicago.

Community centers continue to operate in San Juan, Cabo Rojo, Maunabo, and Isabela.

“People were really gaining a lot of skills. People were really involved,” Labiosa told the Blade.

“That was just pulled like a big band-aid right off the skin,” he said, referring to when he learned the Justice Department had rescinded the grant. Waves Ahead Executive Director Wilfred Labiosa, second from right, attends the opening of his organization’s community center in Loíza, Puerto Rico. A loss of local and federal funds have forced Waves Ahead to close it. (Photo courtesy of Wilfred Labiosa)

He noted Waves Ahead lost its HUD funding, even though it was “on the list.”

Labiosa told the Blade the White House’s anti-LGBTQ policies and stance against diversity, equity, and inclusion programs likely contributed to the loss of federal funds.

“People here in Puerto Rico started to receive all the award letters, and all of a sudden we didn’t receive ours,” said Labiosa.

He told the Blade that Waves Ahead is one of two HUD grant recipients in Puerto Rico with LGBTQ-specific language in their profile, but “it is the only organization that has its mission and programming focused on LGBT homeless and people who needed transitional housing.”

“When we approached HUD and approached the local agent of HUD here … they all said, oh, we’re not sure what happened,” said Labiosa. “We tried to meet with everybody involved, but HUD never gave us a phone call. They just sent us an email saying you didn’t answer this question. The question was answered. It was something pitiful.”

Labiosa told the Blade that Waves Ahead has had to change the language it uses on its website and in its brochures in order to “approach entities” for funding.

“We don’t know if they’re allies or if they’re totally conservative against us at the federal level and at the central government here,” he said. “So, we really had to approach and present ourselves in a very different way. People know what we do, but they prefer not to mention it by title.”

Neither HUD nor the Justice Department have responded to the Blade’s request for comment.

Waves Ahead, meanwhile, has turned to the Puerto Rican diaspora in the mainland U.S. and private foundations for support. Labiosa noted local organizations and businesses have also given Waves Ahead money.

Waves Ahead on Giving Tuesday raised $2,778.

“We continue hands on and moving forward,” said Labiosa.

